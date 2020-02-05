Vanessa Bryant is on the minds and in the hearts of everyone worldwide. With each image that the mother-of-four shares on her now public social media profile, she gives fans insight on her family and life with Kobe Bryant and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna. On Wednesday, February 5, Vanessa shared with her 10.6 million social media followers a photo and video of her Five-Time NBA Champion husband, revealing two imitate and extremely heartwarming details about their loving 19-year relationship. In one post, Vanessa shares the sweet way that Kobe would greet her every day. In the second post, she shares an interview Kobe gave Extra where he shares who his best friend is.

©@vanessabryant Kobe Bryant, along with his daughter Gianna, passed away on Sunday, January 26, in a helicopter crash that also took their lives and that of seven others

The photo shared by Vanessa is an image of the Oscar winner in a white Mamba sweater smiling as he posed for the camera. She captioned it, “#mybestfriend #theBestdaddy Miss you so much. #handsome #sweet #funny #silly #lovinghusband Miss you saying, ‘“Bonjourno principessa/reina.’” Hearts everywhere broke as they read the message shared by Vanessa. Famous friend and wife of TV host Mario Lopez, Courtney Lopez, commented “can’t get you off of my mind.” Khloe Kardashian also shared, “I love you V,” while Lala Anthony, shared “Love you V. Always and Forever.”