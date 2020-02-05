Following Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s epic performance at the Super Bowl, the entire world has shown their admiration for women, especially Latinas, and we couldn’t be more proud! However, something we didn’t know, is that the dance moves with which the Colombian singer captivated viewers on February 2, were shown to her by a fellow barranquillera who’s only 18-years-old! Her name? Liz Dany Campo Diaz.

©GettyImages Shakira dances Champeta during the Super Bowl Halftime

It was through social media that Sasha and Milan’s mother took to express her deepest gratitude towards the young lady, who did nothing but smile and dance. “I introduce you to Liz, a spectacular dancer from Barranquilla. I discovered Liz dancing champeta – one of Colombia’s favorite rhythms – on Instagram and I decided to invite her to form part of the choreography of the #HalfTimeShow!” she wrote next to a video.

“She’s only 18-years-old, but she takes care of her family and is so hard-working that she always gives us joy. I am very happy to share the stage with her, with a Barranquillera, and to show the world this rhythm of our land to the whole world.”

Days after the Super Bowl, the singer shared a fun tutorial where Liz teaches a group of dancers - including Shakira - how to dance Champeta: “Always on your tiptoes and legs flexed,” perfect for toning the thighs!One of the key steps of the Champeta? 'The little horse' - the jump Shakira did during the halftime of the Super Bowl - and 'the bed,' which is danced as a couple.