The death of Kobe Bryant has changed Ireland Baldwin’s outlook on her relationship with her own famous father, Alec Baldwin. "[In light] of recent events that have happened within the last couple of weeks, with Kobe, it's like, 'What's the f-ing point of arguing?' There's no point," she told Entertainment Tonight. "So let's all just get over it and hug that person you love." "You never know what's going to happen to somebody, and it all comes down to love," she added. "Nothing else matters." Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were tragically killed in a helicopter crash last month.

©Getty Images Ireland opened up about her relationship with father Alec Baldwin

Ireland and her father Alec have made great strides in their relationship since their family drama made headlines back in 2007 following that infamous voicemail. "It definitely took a lot of time and a lot of therapy. We were both in really dark places in our lives," she said. "I think things being publicized the way that they were made it all seem a lot more heightened and escalated than it really was cause that obviously puts an added pressure on to any situation that people are going through, privately, when it's made public.”

Thanks to a lot of “bonding experiences and traveling together,” Ireland and the 30 Rock alum “have fun” these days. “It’s so much easier to just put things in the past,” she stressed, though the model noted that there is “distance”—literally— between her and Alec. "He has his amazing children with his amazing wife [Hilaria Baldwin]," she said. "I'm here [in L.A], he's based in New York, we see each other when we can."

©Instagram/Hilaria Baldwin Aside from Ireland, Alec is also a father to four little ones, whom he shares with wife Hilaria

Despite the distance, Ireland, 24, has nothing but love and respect for her father. "I love him, I respect him more than anyone and his opinion, so we love each other," she shared. "Even though we don't see each other as much as I'd love to." Alec shares Ireland with his ex-wife Kim Basinger. In 2012, the actor married his second wife Hilaria, with whom he shares four children—Carmen, six, Rafael, four, Leonardo, three, and Romeo, one.