Leave it to Eva Mendes to spread words of wisdom even when she’s getting trolled on social media. The Cuban-American actress proved she isn’t one to let herself be down by negative comments and even schooled the hater who tried shaming her by commenting she’s “getting old.” Beautiful as ever, the mom-of-two posted a short clip showing off her chic new shoulder-grazing haircut during her “Saturday meeting aesthetic.” Of course, Ryan Gosling’s leading lady was smart and eloquent in her response.

©GettyImages Eva had the perfect response to an online troll

She wrote, “Yes you’re right. Thank God I’m getting old. That means I’m still here. I’m gonna be 46 soon and grateful every day that I’m aging. Was your comment supposed to make me feel bad? It didn’t. It makes me feel grateful. So thank you for the reminder that I’m still here.” And there you have it!

Many of the Hitch actress’ fans came to her defense and commented against the social media user, putting them in their place. One wrote, “Old?? ‘Old’ is woman on woman negativity. This one isn’t out there offending anyone or in some scandal. She’s out here LIVING HER DREAM, huss-a-ling when she probably doesn’t even need to! Bringing us good looks. If Eva’s old, put me in all the senior communities! Be better.”