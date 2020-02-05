Leave it to Eva Mendes to spread words of wisdom even when she’s getting trolled on social media. The Cuban-American actress proved she isn’t one to let herself be down by negative comments and even schooled the hater who tried shaming her by commenting she’s “getting old.” Beautiful as ever, the mom-of-two posted a short clip showing off her chic new shoulder-grazing haircut during her “Saturday meeting aesthetic.” Of course, Ryan Gosling’s leading lady was smart and eloquent in her response.
She wrote, “Yes you’re right. Thank God I’m getting old. That means I’m still here. I’m gonna be 46 soon and grateful every day that I’m aging. Was your comment supposed to make me feel bad? It didn’t. It makes me feel grateful. So thank you for the reminder that I’m still here.” And there you have it!
Many of the Hitch actress’ fans came to her defense and commented against the social media user, putting them in their place. One wrote, “Old?? ‘Old’ is woman on woman negativity. This one isn’t out there offending anyone or in some scandal. She’s out here LIVING HER DREAM, huss-a-ling when she probably doesn’t even need to! Bringing us good looks. If Eva’s old, put me in all the senior communities! Be better.”
Back to work. Design meeting. ⠀ My coworker getting her kicks and teasing me about my “cute” new hair. Thanks to @giannandreahair for making my mom life a helluva lot easier. 🖤⠀ Saturday meeting aesthetic ...EM for @nyandcompany Reilly Blazer and Qiana Palazzo pant which I lorve so much. Avail online if you care. Thought I’d let you know since lots of you ask what I’m wearing. 🖤⠀ Sending you all some extra love right now and always. Thank you for always sending me so much positivity and love through your comments. I read most of them when I can and it makes me so happy that there’s so much love around. I send it all right back. Ten fold. 🖤
Another of Eva’s fans commented, “There is no way you’re 45. You still look 30. You age like the finest of wines. Actual goals. You’ve been a girl - well WOMAN crush for years.”
We couldn’t agree more! At nearly 46, the fashion designer seems to be aging backward, not to mention she’s full of confidence and always keeps it real on her social media, which makes her all that much more loved by her fans and followers.
There’s no question Eva has all the words of wisdom!