The late Afro-Latina #bosschica Gwen Ifill will be memorialized in a very big way. The US Postal service announced that it would adding the American journalist, television newscaster and author to their signature Forever stamp. This will make her the 43rd stamp within USPS’ Black Heritage series. The stamp will feature a photo taken of trailblazing PBS NewsHour co-anchor who died in 2016 at the age of 61 due to cancer. “Gwen Ifill was a remarkable trailblazer who broke through gender and racial barriers,” shared Deputy Postmaster General Ronald A. Stroman at a dedication ceremony held for her at the Metropolitan African Methodist Episcopal Church in Washington, D.C.

©GettyImages She wrote the best-selling book The Breakthrough: Politics and Race in the Age of Obaman

The Deputy Postmaster continued, “The Postal Service is proud to celebrate Gwen’s contribution as a remarkable journalist with this beautiful commemorative Forever stamp. Gwen was truly a national treasure, and so richly deserving of today’s honor.” Gwen was a New York native of Panamanian and Barbadian descent who left behind an indelible journalistic legacy. The history-making journalist was the first African American to anchor a national political talk show on TV when she took on moderating duties for the PBS show Washington Week in Review. Not only did she breakdown barriers on TV but she also worked for The New York Times and The Washington Post. Apart from her journalistic achievements, she also wrote the book The Breakthrough: Politics and Race in the Age of Obama.

©GettyImages Gwen moderated both vice presidential debates in 2004 and 2008

The US Postal Service Gwen Ifill commemorative Forever Stamps are available for purchase at Post Offices nationwide as well as the Postal Service’s website. You can also call 800-STAMP24.