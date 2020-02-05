They teamed up on the Super Bowl stage, and it looks like J Balvin and Jennifer Lopez are huge fans of one another! “Thank you so much for letting me shine, with no selfishness and great humility,” the Colombian star wrote in a caption on social media alongside a photo of himself with a dazzling JLo. “The smaller you show yourself, the bigger you are, Jennifer Lopez, LATINO GANG!!” In the pic, the reggaeton king and the Bronx diva are both in their Super Bowl attire, smiling at the camera and hugging each other like old friends.

The image sparked sweet comments from fans pointing out how happy he looks to be so close to the On The Floor singer. “That look-at-me-mom-I-made-it-I´m-here-with-JLo face!!!!!” said one follower, while others congratulated the couple for their amazing performance.

But the cutest thing, without a doubt, was Jennifer’s reply, showing the admiration is mutual: “I love you Jose, You are the best!!! I am so proud and pleased of sharing this moment with you!!! Uno, dos, tres, cuatro!!” she said referring to the cue of their stellar dance routine to the rhythm of Mi Gente.

©GettyImages J Balvin and JLo showed some sexy dance moves on stage

Over 103 million viewers tuned in to see J.Lo and Shakira’s Super Bowl Haltime show, a true Latin celebration where they were joined not only by the Colombian hitmaker but also Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny. “For me it’s [the NFL’s] 100th anniversary but it’s also the marker of a new time, not just for the NFL but for the country, it sends an important message to the world, to everyone,” said the Hustlers diva during an interview to promote the performance. Mission accomplished, Jennifer – the world listened!