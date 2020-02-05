This year, the Oscars may have skipped over nominating any Latino actors or filmmakers, but over the years, quite a few have come home as winners on Hollywood’s big night. Here’s a look back at the first Latinos to win an Oscar in acting, writing, directing, editing & more major categories.

Best Picture & Best Director

Mexican auteurs, Los tres amigos, Alfonso Cuarón, Alejandro González Iñárritu, and Guillermo del Toro have all won the coveted Best Director Oscar with Alfonso and Alejandro having each won twice! Since 2006, these three talented men have dominated the Best Picture and Best Director race, earning 61 nominations and 22 wins for Babel (2006 – Iñárritu), Gravity (2013 – Cuarón), Birdman (2014 – Iñárritu), The Revenant (2015 – Iñárritu), The Shape of Water (2017 – del Toro)…and the only Best Picture nominee from a Latino director to be in Spanish, Roma (2018 – Cuarón).

©GettyImages Guillermo del Toro has won in the Best Director category

Best Actress

Sadly, no Latina actress has ever won Best Actress, with only four having earned a nomination over the Academy’s 92-year history. Brazilian actress Fernanda Montenegro was the first to be nominated for Central Station (1998). Mexican beauty, Salma Hayek earned her nomination for portraying the iconic painter, Frida Kahlo, in 2002’s Frida. Catalina Sandino Moreno from Colombia was nominated two years later for Maria Full of Grace (2004), and most recently, Yalitza Aparicio became the 2nd Mexican actress and first indigenous actress to earn a nomination for Roma (2018).

Best Actor

Puerto Rican acting legend, José Ferrer became the first Latino actor to win Best Actor, reprising his Tony Award winning role as Cyrano de Bergerac in 1950. Ferrer scored another nomination in this category two years later for his portrayal of famed French painter, Toulouse-Lautrec in 1952’s Moulin Rouge. Ferrer was also married (twice!) to iconic singer/actress Rosemary Clooney, whose nephew is Oscar winner George Clooney. The only other Latino actors nominated in this category are Anthony Quinn, for Wild is the Wind (1957) and Zorba the Greek (1964), and most recently, Mexican actor Demián Bichir for his role as an undocumented worker in A Better Life (2011).