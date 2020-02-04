Although he made his mark in the wonderful world of sports, Kobe Bryant’s talents didn’t stop there. The former Los Angeles Lakers player also possessed an incredible creative vision, something that got him recognized by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences resulting in his 2018 Oscar win. Kobe took home the ‘little gold man’ for his short film Dear Basketball, which is based on a poem that he wrote in 2016 when he retired from the game of basketball.

April 1, 2016, was the last time that the Five-Time NBA Champion sported the iconic purple and yellow team jersey as he played against the Utah Jazz, scoring a total of 60 points that game. His love for the sport of basketball was so great, that he refused to leave that passion on the court and wanted to see it realized in other forms. Inspired by a poem he penned months prior to his final game, Kobe teamed up with Glen Keane and the legendary John Williams (John created the iconic score for the Star Wars franchise) to help him bring his vision to life.

©GettyImages Kobe Bryant along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others, passed away on Sunday, January 26, in a helicopter crash

In the short film, which almost reaches the five minute range, the Black Mamba reminisces on his time playing the sport and how much the sport has given him. “Mind, body, spirit and soul,” Kobe explains in the movie.

The animated short film was directed by his colleague and friend Glen Keane, who has worked on some of Disney’s top animated films like Aladdin, The Little Mermaid and Beauty and The Beast (to name a few).