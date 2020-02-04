Motherhood is the perfect fit for Rosario Dawson. From the moment the Briarpatch star adopted her 17-year-old daughter Isabella in 2014, she has worked to make sure their bond is stronger than ever, even if that means keeping her off social media and away from technology. “I think it would have been difficult to bond so late in life, and in our lives together if we’d had technology between us,” the 40-year-old said in the latest edition of Women’s Health. “My daughter looks me in the eye, and we talk to each other. I think that’s important.”

Although the mother-daughter duo have a special bond, building it is still a process. “She was a very whole person,” the Rent star said about adopting her at the age of 11. “We’re still building up trust even still.”

Part of their building takes place during joint therapy sessions. For Rosario, who had to address past sexual abuse trauma, it’s been a way to make her a better parent. “I’ve learned so much about trauma, an I’ve started to look at my own,” she shared. “My go-to place was being angry. I want to stop that.”

Rosario and Isabella’s family is growing. The actress, who has been in a relationship with former presidential hopeful Cory Booker since 2018, has already started planning a future with the love of her life. “We are excited about what we can create together. I feel a lot of life ahead of us,” she shared. “It’s been beautiful feeling nurtured and taken care of. I’ve never been this close to someone. We make sure we connect. That’s something I’ve taken for granted in the past.”