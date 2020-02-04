Alex Rodriguez isn’t a regular dad, he’s a cool dad. Jennifer Lopez’s beau has been on a social media streak as of late sharing videos that showcase his fun, goofy side. On Tuesday, the dad of two posted a TikTok clip of himself and his 15-year-old daughter Natasha doing the social media platform’s viral “Renegade” dance. “Tashi told me this TikTok is the new big thing so I had to give it a try! She said this is what the kids call the #RenegadeChallenge. How’d I do?!?! 🤔” the former Yankees star, 44, captioned the clip. He added, “Follow me on @tiktok at AROD13! I’ll try not to embarrass myself 🤣.”
Fans were quick to react to the post with laughing emojis. “Need a little practice ❤️,” one commented, while another wrote, “We clearly know who the dancers are in the family ! Good job though , y'all are having fun ♥️😂.” One follower dubbed A-Rod a “cool dad.” The video was filmed at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium, where Shakira and Jennifer performed in the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime show on February 2.
Alex’s TikTok video comes one day after the retired baseball player shared a hilarious clip of himself dancing as a backup singer for his famous fiancée. A-Rod, wearing shades, is seen in the video dancing and singing along to Jennifer’s hit On the Floor with a microphone on hand. Alongside the post, he penned: “When Jen told me I could be a background singer, man, she wasn’t kidding. Waaaay in the background. #CanYouFindMe#TallGuyWithShadesOn 😅😎 #jlosuperbowlchallenge.”
The comments section was flooded with fans laughing and praising Alex as the “BEST BOYFRIEND EVERRRR 💓💓💓💓.” One fan couldn’t get enough of J-Rod’s relationship, writing, “I love the way you guys are !!! Perfect couple ever !!!! Love you guys ! Keep like that 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️.” The former MLB player’s two daughters, Natasha and Ella, 11, as well as the Hustlers actress’ 11-year-old Emme were also featured in the video.
Alex showed his support for his future wife on Sunday excitedly jumping on the football field during her epic halftime performance. “AMAZING!! She ABSOLUTELY CRUSHED IT! Wow, that was so fun!” he shared. “I’m so proud of you, Jen! ❤️.”