Alex’s TikTok video comes one day after the retired baseball player shared a hilarious clip of himself dancing as a backup singer for his famous fiancée. A-Rod, wearing shades, is seen in the video dancing and singing along to Jennifer’s hit On the Floor with a microphone on hand. Alongside the post, he penned: “When Jen told me I could be a background singer, man, she wasn’t kidding. Waaaay in the background. #CanYouFindMe#TallGuyWithShadesOn 😅😎 #jlosuperbowlchallenge.”

The comments section was flooded with fans laughing and praising Alex as the “BEST BOYFRIEND EVERRRR 💓💓💓💓.” One fan couldn’t get enough of J-Rod’s relationship, writing, “I love the way you guys are !!! Perfect couple ever !!!! Love you guys ! Keep like that 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️.” The former MLB player’s two daughters, Natasha and Ella, 11, as well as the Hustlers actress’ 11-year-old Emme were also featured in the video.

Alex showed his support for his future wife on Sunday excitedly jumping on the football field during her epic halftime performance. “AMAZING!! She ABSOLUTELY CRUSHED IT! Wow, that was so fun!” he shared. “I’m so proud of you, Jen! ❤️.”