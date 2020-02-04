Her long, wavy brunette hair is one of Camila Cabello’s most distinctive style trademarks.... until now! She has experimented with styles before, dazzling on the Grammy Awards’ red carpet with sleek, super straight long hair, and she also found out if blondes have more fun stepping out as a golden-haired bombshell, but we have to confess her latest hairstyle transformation – a retro bob with soft waves, which she showed off in a photo on social media – is our favorite so far!

The 22-year-old’s new photo close-up showcased her cute shorter bob hairstyle and bangs, which is apparently part of her look for her new music video. The singer is currently in London filming Cinderella, a new remake of the classic that marks Camila’s debut on the big screen. According to The Hollywood Reporter, she will also “be integrally involved” in the film’s music, something the star hinted in her caption alongside the beautiful new photo. “I’m in London right now working on Cinderella and I’m having the time of my life TBH, here’s a picture behind the scenes of a music video that’s coming out very very soon...” she mysteriously said, giving no further details.

©camila_cabello She shared a new photo online showing off her new look

The new post comes after some time away from the online world, something Camila also explained. “Usually when I take these breaks from social media, it’s cause I need some space or time away from it – I think it’s healthy to know when you need time for yourself- that’s been my biggest thing I’ve worked on this year so far is to listen to my intuition and what my mind and body need!!!”

©GettyImages One of Camila’s style trademarks is her long wavy hair

It looks like Camila’s break worked wonders and the Señorita singer is back, full of energy, and with exciting new projects this year ahead. Pierce Brosnan and Billy Porter will be joining the star in her film debut as the King and the Fairy Godmother, respectively. Camila’s Prince Charming will be played by Nicholas Galitzine – but of course that’s just on the screen. Camila’s real life leading man is Canadian crooner Shawn Mendes.