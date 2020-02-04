She has proved her superwoman credentials in her out-of-this-world performance at the Super Bowl, but Shakira revealed what she would do if she really had superpowers during a sweet interview with fans organised by Facebook on February 2. Dressed in a simple red T-shirt and with her long hair cascading over her shoulders, the Hips Don’t Lie hitmaker explained what a huge responsibility it was for her to be representing so many people, especially the Latino community, in her show with Jennifer Lopez. And, on another personal note, she also had the chance to send a sweet love message to her 33-year-old partner Gerard Pique – dad to her two children, Milan, seven, and five-year-old Sasha, and who she sweetly refers to as her “husband” – who unfortunately could not attend the Super Bowl due to prior commitments. When the Colombian singer was asked what she would do if she could go back in time, she did not hesitate: “I would probably would go to Madrid 2010, which is when I met the father of my kids.” Awwwww.... If you want to see Shakira’s cute answer, you just have to hit play!

More about Shakira

gerard pique