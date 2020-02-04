If you want to see history in the making, then watch the latest video Jennifer Lopez has shared on social media. The Bronx diva posted new images showing how she spent the last few minutes before going on stage to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show. One of the most emotional moments in the beautiful black and white clip features the Hustlers star’s 11-year-old daughter Emme. JLo’s mini-me holds her mom’s hand and simply cannot let her go in a sweet embrace. In the video, we can see how Jenny from the Block is a woman with a clear mission: “All I want my girls – the little girls on stage with me and all over the world – to know is how to use their voices and be proud of everything they are,” she says in the caption along with the images. “We are proud to recognize that all of us together are what makes this beautiful country truly great.” If you want to watch the video and check it out yourself, press play.