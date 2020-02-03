Amara La Negra made a very personal reveal. The Love and Hip Hop: Miami star got candid about a time in her life when she was homeless. During her appearance on The Real, Amara shared that after a failed relationship with her ex-boyfriend, she was living in her car for three months. Amara explained that her ex was responsible for managing her money, when their relationship ended, she and her mother had to resort living in her car.

©@mamianalamama1 Amara La Negra shared that she lived in a car with her mother for three months

“I lived in my car,” she said. “I would park in front of supermarkets, where there were cameras and nobody knew I was going through it.” Now, with her music and television career ahead of her, the 29-year-old singer was able to purchase a home that she shares with both her mother and her boyfriend. A feeling the Insecure singer loves more than anything. “It felt great,” she said “Everybody who knows me, knows that I love my mother and I would do anything for her and to please her.”

She continued: “You know as an immigrant the dream is to be able to make it in America. So, I was like ‘you know what mama? I got you. I’m going to work and get you your own house. ‘” Amara has the best of both worlds, living with her mother and boyfriend of over a year, MJ. As a proud mommy’s girl, the reality TV star admitted that she wouldn’t have it any other way.