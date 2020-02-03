While Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez aren’t married yet, their kids already see each other as family. The former baseball player’s daughters, Ella and Natasha, praised their “stepsister” Emme’s Super Bowl performance in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "It was the coolest thing to watch my stepsister sing. I'm so proud of her every time I see her and her voice is just angelic,” Natasha, 15, said. "My favorite part was whenever the beat dropped and the crowd just went crazy and the energy in the stadium was unreal."

©WireImage Emme joined her famous mom on stage at the Super Bowl on Feb. 2

Ella, 11, also had nothing but kind words for Marc Anthony and Jennifer’s daughter. "My favorite part was when the little girls came out and Emme sang, it was really good," she said.

Emme joined her mom and Shakira on stage at the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime show in Miami. The 11 year old wowed with her impressive vocals singing a rendition of Jennifer’s Let's Get Loud and Bruce Springsteen's Born in the U.S.A. After the show, Emme’s proud dad took to social media to celebrate his daughter’s big night. "Emme Daddy is so proud of you. You are my and I am forever yours," Marc wrote.

©Alex Rodriguez Alex Rodriguez's daughters praised their 'stepsister' Emme's Super Bowl performance

Ahead of the show, it was reported by Page Six that Emme’s participation was going to be a “symbol of the American dream.” During a press conference with Shakira before the game, Jennifer said (via The NYT), “When I think of my daughter, when I think of all the little girls in the world, to be able to have that and to see that two Latinas are doing this in this country at this time, it’s just very empowering for us.”