Fans all over the world are buzzing about Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s Super Bowl halftime performance on Sunday night, but there was one particular moment that went viral after the show—Shakira’s “tongue dance” during her red hot set. Everyone was clearly confused after the Colombian singer stuck her tongue out and let a high-pitched sound which many people dubbed a “turkey call.” But there’s actually a cultural significance behind the tongue move.

©Getty Images Shakira’s tongue moment cause the Internet to explode with memes

Throughout the lively performance, Shakira made several nods to her Colombian heritage, but also to her Lebanese heritage. Anyone who is familiar with Middle Eastern culture, knows the sound she made is called a Zaghrouta, a traditional Arabic sound/expression used to celebrate or mark a joyous occasion.

Although many people were quick to mock the singer, other fans came to her defense. “That’s @shakira reppin her Arab heritage,” one user wrote. “She’s half Arab. Her name is Arab! She’s an Arab-Latina!” A reporter from the Seattle Times also weighed in on the moment. “I really did not plan to wade into Super Bowl twitter but this is Shakira’s very tongue-y attempt at zaghrouta or a helhoola. It’s a sound used by Arabs to express excitement or celebration — it’s not a turkey call,” she explained.