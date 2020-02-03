Lele Pons pays tribute to Shakira and Jennifer Lopez in dance video

The YouTuber celebrated the Latina icons

BY
Loading the player...

Lele Pons paid homage to the Latinas who came before her! In preparation for Shakira and Jennifer Lopez’s Super Bowl Halftime show, the YouTuber dropped a very special dance video. Taking the time to honor both the Colombian and Puerto Rican icons, the 23-year-old danced to a medley of their hits. “WHO’S READY FOR THE SUPER BOWL HALFTIME,” she proudly wrote next to the video.

Lele started the video with a belly dance to Shak’s Hips Don’t Lie, before channeling JLo with a routine to Get Right. The viral superstar was completely on theme as she and her two dancers stood on a football field. The celebration didn’t stop there! During Shak and Jennifer’s performance, Lele was just as enthusiastic as she offered her own live commentary.

Related:

The powerful message behind Jennifer Lopez and Emme's Super Bowl performance

Related:

ICYMI: The top moments from Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's Super Bowl Halftime show

More about
Read More