Lele Pons paid homage to the Latinas who came before her! In preparation for Shakira and Jennifer Lopez’s Super Bowl Halftime show, the YouTuber dropped a very special dance video. Taking the time to honor both the Colombian and Puerto Rican icons, the 23-year-old danced to a medley of their hits. “WHO’S READY FOR THE SUPER BOWL HALFTIME,” she proudly wrote next to the video.

Lele started the video with a belly dance to Shak’s Hips Don’t Lie, before channeling JLo with a routine to Get Right. The viral superstar was completely on theme as she and her two dancers stood on a football field. The celebration didn’t stop there! During Shak and Jennifer’s performance, Lele was just as enthusiastic as she offered her own live commentary.