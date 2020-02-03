When Shakira hit the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime stage on February 2, there was one person noticeably missing from the audience: Gerard Piqué. The Colombian singer’s longtime love did not attend the epic show, but he had a valid excuse. While Shakira was shaking her hips on stage with Jennifer Lopez at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium, the FC Barcelona player had his own fútbol game. The soccer star competed against Levante UD at Barcelona’s Camp Nou. Like Shakira, Gerard also had a winning night with FC Barcelona defeating Levante UD.

©WireImage/Getty Images While Shakira and Jennifer hit the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime stage, Gerard was in Barcelona

Shakira and Jennifer brought the heat to Miami performing a medley of their hits during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime show on Sunday, which coincided with the Hips Don’t Lie singer’s 43rd birthday. Following their performance that included appearances by J Balvin, Bad Bunny and Jennifer’s 11-year-old daughter Emme, the La Tortura performer took to social media to reflect on the show. “The best birthday gift has been the support of all my fans and the most amazing and hardworking team an artist could wish for,” Shakira penned.

“We Latinos climbed Kilimanjaro and made history tonight and we couldn’t have done it without all of you!” Shakira continued. She later posted a photo of herself with Jennifer writing, “Thank you @jlo for a night that shows how much Latinos have to offer! #SuperBowl.”