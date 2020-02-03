The grocery aisles are flooded with chocolate boxes. There are cuddly, stuffed animals on everywhere. And we can’t forget about the fresh flowers infusing the air. It’s officially Valentine’s Day season. Whether you’re spending the day with your significant other or a group of friends, kick start your V-Day celebration by saying cheers with some delicious cocktails made with Riondo prosecco. Avoid the long wait-time at your local bar and instead get a festive, romantic boast with these easy-to-make drinks. Trust us, it’s the only thing you’ll need in your hand while you enjoy each others company. Check out these fabulous prosecco drinks that’ll help make your Valentine’s Day a memorable day and night.

©Riondo

Italian Mimosa

If your Valentine’s day plans begin in bed, surprise your significant other with a mimosa made with orange vodka, blood orange juice, Riondo Prosecco and, of course, lots of love.

Ingredients:

1 oz. orange vodka

2 oz. blood orange juice

2 oz. blood orange juice 3 oz. Riondo Prosecco

Directions

Mix the vodka and orange juice Strain into a flute glass and top with Riondo Prosecco Garnish with blood orange wheel