Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper are friendly exes. The former couple reunited for a photo taken at the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. 2020 Fashion and Film Party in London following the 2020 BAFTAs. The supermodel, 34, posed between the A Star Is Born actor, 45, and British Vogue’s editor-in-chief, Edward Enninful. Bradley flashed a smile, while Irina smoldered for the camera. The mom of one turned heads in Tiffany & Co. jewels and a Burberry crystal-embellished mesh gown worn over a body suit. Bradley, on the other hand, looked dapper in a suit.
View this post on Instagram
Anyone who was anyone was in @AnnabelsMayfair on Sunday evening, with movie stars, musicians, moguls and supermodels gathering to toast the worlds of cinema and style at #BritishVogue’s Fashion And Film Party in celebration with @TiffanyandCo. Co-hosted by Editor-In-Chief @Edward_Enninful, alongside actor @CharlizeAfrica, actor and musician @RizAhmed and supermodel and March cover star @IrinaShayk, see inside last night’s soirée at the link in bio. Photographed by @JamesDKelly.
Irina co-hosted the star-studded party held at the private members club, Annabel's, on Sunday, February 2. A source tells HOLA! USA that the former couple “embraced in a long hug.” The model and actor, who were known for being notoriously private, split last June after four years together.
Irina, who is British Vogue’s March cover star, opened up to the publication about her ex. “I think in all good relationships you bring your best and your worst – it’s just the nature of a human being,” she said. “Two great people don’t have to make a good couple.” “I think we’ve been very lucky to experience what we had with each other,” Irina added. “Life without B is new ground.”
The Hollywood stars share two-year-old daughter Lea De Seine. In her cover story interview, the Russian beauty admitted that it’s hard to find a balance between “being a single mom and being a working woman and provider.” She said, “Trust me, there are days I wake up and I’m like, ‘Oh my god, I don’t know what to do, I’m falling apart.’”
It was reported last year that Bradley and Irina had reached a custody agreement over their daughter. According to TMZ, the pair agreed to joint legal and physical custody of Lea. They also agreed to reside in the same city, New York City. In 2019, Irina spoke to Harper's Bazaar about the vast interest in her personal life. Irina said, “I think it's just human beings: if you cannot have it, you want to have it. There's a curtain there, you want to open the curtain. It's curiosity I guess.”