Irina, who is British Vogue’s March cover star, opened up to the publication about her ex. “I think in all good relationships you bring your best and your worst – it’s just the nature of a human being,” she said. “Two great people don’t have to make a good couple.” “I think we’ve been very lucky to experience what we had with each other,” Irina added. “Life without B is new ground.”

©Getty Images The former couple split in 2019

The Hollywood stars share two-year-old daughter Lea De Seine. In her cover story interview, the Russian beauty admitted that it’s hard to find a balance between “being a single mom and being a working woman and provider.” She said, “Trust me, there are days I wake up and I’m like, ‘Oh my god, I don’t know what to do, I’m falling apart.’”

It was reported last year that Bradley and Irina had reached a custody agreement over their daughter. According to TMZ, the pair agreed to joint legal and physical custody of Lea. They also agreed to reside in the same city, New York City. In 2019, Irina spoke to Harper's Bazaar about the vast interest in her personal life. Irina said, “I think it's just human beings: if you cannot have it, you want to have it. There's a curtain there, you want to open the curtain. It's curiosity I guess.”