After months of counting down to the Super Bowl LIV, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira gave the performance of the decade at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The powerhouse Latinas killed it on stage with a medley of some of their most iconic songs with Bad Bunny and J Balvin joining them. Although fans of the sport and the singers alike were mesmerized by their incredible looks and hot dance moves, JLo took the opportunity of having everyone’s attention to make a political statement with the help of her daughter Emme.
The 11-year-old made a surprise appearance when she joined her superstar mom, but it was the way she appeared that was truly meaningful. Emme, who JLo shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and other children, sat in illuminated cages symbolizing the current immigration policies.
Emme began by singing part of her mom’s song Let’s Get Loud before JLo reappeared wearing an American Flag coat that had the Puerto Rican flag on the other side. “Latinos!” she yelled just as the duo broke into a rendition of Bruce Springsteen's Born in the U.S.A.
Moreover, the lighting behind the On the Floor singer and her mini me appeared to reflect a wire fence. Fans immediately took to social media to share the message and express pride over the mother-daughter duo. One user wrote, “Did y’all catch on to this? Kids in cages, the PR flag and Emme singing Born in the USA, powerful message!” One other stated, “Aww little Emme w her gold mic. Baby Emme was in the cage symbolizing the kids at the border.”
Jennifer’s hit Let's Get Loud was also an excellent choice for she used it in a context that tells Latinos to “be loud” and use their voice to make positive change.
“So, in case you missed it during the #HalftimeShow, this powerful moment showed children in 'cages' as 'Born In The USA' played... the statement. the power. wow.”
There’s no doubt last night’s performance will go down in Super Bowl halftime show history!