After months of counting down to the Super Bowl LIV, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira gave the performance of the decade at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The powerhouse Latinas killed it on stage with a medley of some of their most iconic songs with Bad Bunny and J Balvin joining them. Although fans of the sport and the singers alike were mesmerized by their incredible looks and hot dance moves, JLo took the opportunity of having everyone’s attention to make a political statement with the help of her daughter Emme.

©GettyImages Emme emerged on stage from an illuminated cage

The 11-year-old made a surprise appearance when she joined her superstar mom, but it was the way she appeared that was truly meaningful. Emme, who JLo shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and other children, sat in illuminated cages symbolizing the current immigration policies.

Emme began by singing part of her mom’s song Let’s Get Loud before JLo reappeared wearing an American Flag coat that had the Puerto Rican flag on the other side. “Latinos!” she yelled just as the duo broke into a rendition of Bruce Springsteen's Born in the U.S.A.

©GettyImages JLo and her daughter made a powerful statement

Moreover, the lighting behind the On the Floor singer and her mini me appeared to reflect a wire fence. Fans immediately took to social media to share the message and express pride over the mother-daughter duo. One user wrote, “Did y’all catch on to this? Kids in cages, the PR flag and Emme singing Born in the USA, powerful message!” One other stated, “Aww little Emme w her gold mic. Baby Emme was in the cage symbolizing the kids at the border.”