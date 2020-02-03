On Sunday night, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira took the Super Bowl halftime stage and gave an epic and groundbreaking performance. For the first time ever, two Latinas joined forces for a historic show that made waves across the globe. Both singers took this opportunity to showcase their Latinx heritage, and everyone was here for it. However, one of the biggest fans of the show was JLo’s fiancé Alex Rodriguez, who documented the performance on his Insta.

©GettyImages Jennifer Lopez and Shakira gave a groundbreaking performance at the Super Bowl halftime show

“AMAZING!! She ABSOLUTELY CRUSHED IT!,” the former pro baseball player wrote alongside a short clip. The video featured Alex dancing on the stadium grounds with the crowd as Jennifer performed her hit song On The Floor. A-rod, along with the rest of the concert attendees sang along to the hook of the song. “La la la la la,” he sang while jumping to the beat. “Wow, that was so fun! I’m so proud of you, Jen!,” he continued in his message.

After the performance, the 50-year-old superstar also sent a message on her social media to her millions of fans and the team that helped her get ready for the Super Bowl halftime show. “Thank you to my incredible team for the most epic halftime I could have ever imagined,” she wrote. “I love you guys so much!” During the powerful performance, Jennifer was joined by another Latina powerhouse Shakira and together they sang their greatest hits and brought out fellow Latinx artistsBand Bunny and J Balvin. And one of the most memorable moments was when JLo brought out her 11-year-old daughter to sing Let’s Get Loud.