What an awards season for Brad Pitt! His performance as Cliff Booth in Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood is bringing him joy not only professionally but also personally. His public reunion with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston at the SAG Awards after both winning in their respective categories literally broke the internet, and in the countdown to the Oscars, he hasn’t stop notching up awards, including Sunday night at the the British Oscars (better known as the BAFTAs) in London. While he couldn’t pick up his best supporting actor trophy in person due to “family obligations”, he still charmed the audience – which included Prince William and Kate Middleton – with a little bit of help from Margot Robbie and... Prince Harry!

©GrosbyGroup Margot was in charge of reading Brad’s acceptance speech at the BAFTAs, which included a tongue-in-cheek reference to Prince Harry’s move to the US

Margot, Brad’s Once Upon A Time co-star, was in charge of reading the actor’s acceptance speech, a sweet thank you message that included a hilarious tribute to Meghan Markle’s husband. “[Brad] is going to name this [award] Harry ‘cause he is really excited about bringing him back to the States with him,” Margot quipped. “His words, not mine, thanks!” she added as she left the stage with a cheeky grin.