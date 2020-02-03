Brad Pitt at Cannes Film Festival

Brad Pitt jokes about Prince Harry at the British Oscars – check out William and Kate’s reaction!

The Oscar-nominated actor couldn’t make it to the BAFTAs – but he still made sure his acceptance speech was one to remember

What an awards season for Brad Pitt! His performance as Cliff Booth in Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood is bringing him joy not only professionally but also personally. His public reunion with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston at the SAG Awards after both winning in their respective categories literally broke the internet, and in the countdown to the Oscars, he hasn’t stop notching up awards, including Sunday night at the the British Oscars (better known as the BAFTAs) in London. While he couldn’t pick up his best supporting actor trophy in person due to “family obligations”, he still charmed the audience – which included Prince William and Kate Middleton – with a little bit of help from Margot Robbie and... Prince Harry!

Margot Robbie reads Brad Pitt´s speech at the BAFTAs©GrosbyGroup
Margot was in charge of reading Brad’s acceptance speech at the BAFTAs, which included a tongue-in-cheek reference to Prince Harry’s move to the US

Margot, Brad’s Once Upon A Time co-star, was in charge of reading the actor’s acceptance speech, a sweet thank you message that included a hilarious tribute to Meghan Markle’s husband. “[Brad] is going to name this [award] Harry ‘cause he is really excited about bringing him back to the States with him,” Margot quipped. “His words, not mine, thanks!” she added as she left the stage with a cheeky grin.

Kate Middleton and Prince William laugh at Brad's words during BAFTAs' ceremony©BBC
Prince William and Kate Middleton during Brad’s acceptance speech

Prince William and Kate Middleton, who attended the ceremony, could not help but laugh at the actor’s good-humored message. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge looked happy and relaxed during the black tie gala, which took place at London’s Royal Albert Hall in London, and took time to greet the winners after the star-studded awards show was over. Joaquin Phoenix, Renée Zellwegger and Laura Dern were all winners on the night, while A-listers such as Scarlett Johansson, Emilia Clark, Adam Driver and Daisy Ridley were also in attendance.



