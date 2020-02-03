If there’s one thing about the Kardashian-Jenners, they really know how to throw a party in style – even for their toddlers! For Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi’s second birthday over the weekend, her mom recreated an entire whole theme park for the occasion, complete with giant inflatables in the shape of Stormi’s cute little face, Frozen and Trolls characters on the guest list and a super exclusive list of famous invitees, including singer Rosalía, were some of the surprises in store for the birthday girl’s for the special day. One of the mini A-listers invited was Cardi B’s daughter Kulture, who along with Aunt Hennessy, enjoyed one of the most lavish birthday bashes ever thrown. Welcome to Stormi World!

“Kulture making some rich friends and eating all the foods at Stormi World,” wrote Bodak Yellow hitmaker Cardi on social media as she gave followers a peek at the bash. “I’m so happy my baby enjoyed herself! Happy Birthday beautiful Stormi! Keep glowing and growing.” The star posted several videos where we can see Kulture having an amazing time. In one clip, Kulture holds a balloon in her tiny hands, getting ready to enter Stormi’s World, a huge marquee featuring an inflatable head of the birthday girl – something that Kulture found a little bit scary at the beginning! Luckily, she just needed some reassurance from Auntie Hennessy, who joined her niece and enjoyed some rides on the theme park with the one-year-old.

One of the most special moments for the toddlers was the moment they had a chance to hang out together, with mom and aunt joining, of course. In one of the cutest snaps from the day, Kylie cuddled Stormi in her arms, and Cardi B’s sister held little Kulture.