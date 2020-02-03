“Emme Daddy is so proud of you. You are my heart and I am forever yours,” wrote the Valió la pena hitmaker along with a beautiful picture of daughter Emme during her performance with mom Jennifer Lopez at the Super Bowl. The 11-year-old shared the stage with the Bronx Diva in one of the most emotional moments of the show. Dressed from head-to-toe in white with an outfit by Versace, Marc Anthony’s daughter showed off her impressive voice by singing her mom’s hit Let’s Get Loud and then moved on to the classic Born In The USA by Bruce Springsteen.
It’s not the first time Emme has impressed JLo’s fans with her talent. During the It’s My Party Tour kick-off gig last summer, the 50-year-old shared the stage with her daughter where they both sang Limitless together leaving the audience absolutely speechless. “I can’t take it!,” Jennifer wrote back in the day with the video of the young girl’s performance. Neither can we, Jen! Watching mom and daughter together on stage again was an absolute treat.
Did Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme just out sing her on stage? Watch and judge for yourself!
With such talented parents, it shouldn’t be a surprise that Emme can sign and perform like a pro, but according to a humble JLo, “she’s got her daddy’s voice.” The On The Floor hitmaker explained during an interview with ET how the little one started singing very early in life! “Emme could always sing, I remember when she was in the crib, when she was a baby, she used to... be humming, like really humming to herself, and Marc would say ‘she’s singing,’ and he was right.”