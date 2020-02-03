“Emme Daddy is so proud of you. You are my heart and I am forever yours,” wrote the Valió la pena hitmaker along with a beautiful picture of daughter Emme during her performance with mom Jennifer Lopez at the Super Bowl. The 11-year-old shared the stage with the Bronx Diva in one of the most emotional moments of the show. Dressed from head-to-toe in white with an outfit by Versace, Marc Anthony’s daughter showed off her impressive voice by singing her mom’s hit Let’s Get Loud and then moved on to the classic Born In The USA by Bruce Springsteen.

©marcanthony Marc Anthony adores Max and Emme, the twins he shares with Jennifer Lopez

It’s not the first time Emme has impressed JLo’s fans with her talent. During the It’s My Party Tour kick-off gig last summer, the 50-year-old shared the stage with her daughter where they both sang Limitless together leaving the audience absolutely speechless. “I can’t take it!,” Jennifer wrote back in the day with the video of the young girl’s performance. Neither can we, Jen! Watching mom and daughter together on stage again was an absolute treat.