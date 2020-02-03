There was a lot of speculation about the Super Bowl Halftime show, but nobody expected the biggest surprise of the evening. Minutes into her portion of the performance, Jennifer Lopez brought out one very special guest – her and Marc Anthony’s 11-year-old daughter Emme. The young star flexed her vocal chops when she joined her mother during a performance of Let’s Get Loud. During the slowed down version of the track, Emme traded runs with her mom. Making the moment even better, the mother-daughter duo were joined by the all Latino children’s dance troupe.

©GettyImages Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony’s daughter stole the show during the Super Bowl Halftime Show

Emme’s moment got even bigger as Shakira, who made her return to the stage playing the drums, joined her and her mom. The trio performed their rendition of Bruce Springsteen’s Born in the U.S.A. Emme was one of the three special guests who joined the women during their 13-minute performance.

Shakira kicked it off with Bad Bunny, who graced the stadium with a performance of his verse from the 2018 hit, I Like It. Jennifer did it for the Latino Gang when she was joined by J Balvin for Mi Gente. JLo and Shakira kept the crowd (and those at home) on their feet.

Shak kicked off the official show with a medley of hits, including Whenever Wherever, She Wolf and Chantanje. Jennifer performed Jenny from the Block, Ain’t It Funny, On the Floor and Waiting for Tonight. The ladies ended their performance on a high note as they came together to close out their set with an iconic ode to Latino culture. Before shaking their way off the stage, the duo performed Aguanile by Héctor Lavoe & Willie Colón. Prior to taking the stage, the Latina Powerhouses promised a show that would unify the world and pay homage to their culture.