Super Bowl LIV started off on a high note! Demi Lovato took the stage and fulfilled her life long dream of performing the National Anthem. The 27-year-old proudly stood at the 50-yard-line on Sunday, February 2, and delivered a stellar rendition of the tune. Throughout her performance, the Tell Me You Love Me singer remained composed and added her own touch to the patriotic song. The crowd and the players couldn’t get enough, as they joined in on the performance.

©GettyImages Demi Lovato fulfilled her dream of performing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl

Keeping her word, the Anyone singer’s look was chic. Demi wore an all-white pantsuit that complemented her placement on the field. Prior to her performance, the Disney Channel alum took to her social media to celebrate her upcoming career milestone.

In a post take from her manager, Scooter Braun, the Confident singer shared a tweet that revealed her dream. “One day, I’m gonna sing the national anthem at a super bowl. Onnne dayyy,” the tweet from 2010 read. Next to the tweet, Demi wrote. “Stealing this from @scooterbraun. Dreams really do come true y’all.”

Demi’s performance comes exactly one week after she made her official comeback at the 62nd annual Grammys. The pop star marked her comeback with a performance of her emotional new single, Anyone. Prior to taking the main stage at the big event, Demi spoke about what fans could expect from her performance. During a conversation with Andy Cohen, the star shared that she was more nervous for the Super Bowl.