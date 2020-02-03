Leave it to Shakira and Jennifer Lopez to give the world a glimpse of Latinx magic. The performers made history on Sunday night by becoming the first Latina co-headliners for the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV halftime, and they did not disappoint. From their amazing vocal and dance moves to their guest appearances, the Internet lost it during their performance. Scroll through to see some of our favorite reactions:

That was one of the best Superbowl Halftime shows ever. My little Latina self is beaming with pride rn #PepsiHalftimepic.twitter.com/DbvcdNioDq — smol bean 🌱 (@tinaort39) February 3, 2020