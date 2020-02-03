Leave it to Shakira and Jennifer Lopez to give the world a glimpse of Latinx magic. The performers made history on Sunday night by becoming the first Latina co-headliners for the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV halftime, and they did not disappoint. From their amazing vocal and dance moves to their guest appearances, the Internet lost it during their performance. Scroll through to see some of our favorite reactions:
That was one of the best Superbowl Halftime shows ever. My little Latina self is beaming with pride rn #PepsiHalftimepic.twitter.com/DbvcdNioDq— smol bean 🌱 (@tinaort39) February 3, 2020
me rn trying to make my hips not lie #PepsiHalftimepic.twitter.com/4Y7TKpeIqO— sierra ♥ (@vinyIrain) February 3, 2020
Homegirl pole dancing on national tv looking finer than ever at 50 years old #PepsiHalftimepic.twitter.com/YyEkbmFHyv— #RIPMamba (@poproyaltystan) February 3, 2020
.@shakira still has hips that don't lie during the #SBLIV#PepsiHalftime! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ddHFwyGN4L— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) February 3, 2020
Me in my living room dancing to Shakira and J.Lo #PepsiHalftimepic.twitter.com/zozuiwnB0l— Taylor (@_TaylorStarkey) February 3, 2020
Me watching the halftime show as my girlfriend is sitting beside me #PepsiHalftimepic.twitter.com/LdZjqSvCCf— Matt Brown (@Mattbrown242_0) February 3, 2020
JLo and Shakira have KILLED this. They put all of today’s pop stars to shame. #SuperBowl#PepsiHalftimepic.twitter.com/ibk6otfMez— amanda christine (@manders92) February 3, 2020
no one:— erc (@ercjeon) February 3, 2020
not a single soul:
shakira before j-lo came in: #PepsiHalftimepic.twitter.com/6Ku7cD3QnA
Actual footage of Shakira at #PepsiHalftimepic.twitter.com/rkaFlDWMNq— NotFakeNews 🚀 (@MississippiKel) February 3, 2020
I love football, but let’s be real. I could watch JLo and Shakira all night. #PepsiHalftimepic.twitter.com/QUsOOGso1f— Monina Wagner (@MoninaW) February 3, 2020
SHAKIRA AND J BALVIN THE COLOMBIAN EXCELLENCE #PepsiHalftimepic.twitter.com/Em9RzocT3h— Valery Briceno (@valery_briceno) February 3, 2020
the way Shakira’s body moves............ so UNFAIR for the rest of us #PepsiHalftimepic.twitter.com/lJXBxXLWEO— 𝘾𝙖𝙧𝙤𝙡𝙞𝙣𝙚 (@carolinetxq) February 3, 2020
Do you know how BIG this performance is for the latin community!? I STAN #PepsiHalftimepic.twitter.com/JEkBUk5DRE— Ana Mazamorra🇵🇪 (@aormana) February 3, 2020
But like @shakira is truly channeling her inner Gazelle with this red outfit #PepsiHalftimepic.twitter.com/NDegx5gNpR— Antonia Sotelo (@DorySotelo787) February 3, 2020