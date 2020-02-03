Alex Rodriguez presidente

Alex Rodriguez for Presidente and more of our favorite Super Bowl commercials

Some will make you laugh and others might make you shed a tear!

While many viewers watch the Super Bowl for the game or halftime performance (hello, JLo and Shakira), some just tune in to the annual NFL championship game for the commercials. Last year we saw Cardi B hilariously show off her signature sound “okurr” in a Pepsi commercial and this year Alex Rodriguez is hitting our TV screens for a new commercial for Presidente Beer, the Dominican Republic-based beer he is now a co-owner and chairman. As you’re munching on your wings and sipping on some thirst-quenching beer, take a look at A-Rod’s sweet ad and more of our favorite Super Bowl commercials.

Presidente x Alex Rodriguez


Jeep - Groundhog Day


Rocket Mortgage with Jason Momoa

Mountain Dew featuring Bryan Cranston and Tracee Ellis Ross

