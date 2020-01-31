Casper Smart is adding some additional ink to his collection! The professional dancer took to his social media to share his latest piece. The 32-year-old recorded live from the chair as famed tattoo artist and VH1 Cartel Crew star, Tatu Baby went to work on the snake wrapped around a lion. Casper’s massive ink started on the top of his leg and stretched between his thigh and his calf.

Fans are in for more of a treat as Casper’s work isn’t done. In the clip, the Mira Quien Baila star is set to complete the piece next week. Casper is no stranger to the needle. The dancer’s body is filled with tattoos that he shows off during some of his best shirtless moments.