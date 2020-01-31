Salma Hayek is the queen of throwback pictures! From posting sweet snaps of her daughter Valentina Paloma, 13, when she was just a toddler to sexy photoshoots from the ‘90s and early ‘00s, the Mexican-American actress knows how to take us back. The latest photo to captivate her fans, followers and everyone in between, is one where she shows off her enviable hourglass figure and sleek toned arms while wearing a sexy, drapey garment. The sensual pic looks to be from a past nature-themed photoshoot and it reinstates how she’s always been a true natural beauty. Salma simply captioned the photo, “#TBT.”

Earlier this month, the Hollywood star posted yet another stunning photo – a throwback in honor of her co-star Billy Porter. The picture once more shows Salma’s teeny waist and covetable curves in a butterfly outfit by designer Emanuel Ungaro. “This is the week of the butterfly in honour of @TheeBillyPorter, here is a throwback of me with my @emanuelungaroparis outfit,” she wrote next to the sexy snap.

Whether she’s sharing tidbits from her life on set or sharing memories from the past, the Like A Boss actress isn’t shy to be herself on social media. She likes to keep her content fresh with photos from now and then and is constantly updating our feeds with photos of her with other celebs as well as her latest fashion look and much more.

For National Hug Day on January 21, the Frida star shared a carousel of never-before-seen photos from her vow renewal ceremony with her husband François-Henri Pinault in Bora Bora.