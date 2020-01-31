Demi Lovato opened up about one of the most personal moments of her life. The 27-year-old Anyone singer spoke about the time she came out to her parents and revealed that she saw herself ending up with a woman. “It was actually, like emotional, but really beautiful,” she told Andy Cohen. “After everything was done, I was like shaking and crying and I just felt overwhelmed.” Demi’s parents’ love and understanding made the experience much better. “My dad was like, ‘yeah obviously’ and I was like ‘oh, okay dad.’” My mom was the one that I was like super nervous about, but she was like ‘I just want you to be happy.’”
She continued: “That was so beautiful and amazing and like I said, I’m so grateful.” For Demi, who plays a pregnant woman on Will and Grace, the idea of starting a family isn’t far off in her mind. “I don’t know what my future looks like,” she shared. “I don’t know if I’m going to have kids this year or in 10 years. I don’t know if I’m going to do it with a partner or without.”
Demi’s last relationship was with August Wilson. After months of dating, the pair amicably ended things in December. For now, the Sorry Not Sorry singer is focusing on her upcoming performance. The Disney Channel alum will perform the National Anthem during Super Bowl LIV.
A performance that has her a little more nervous than taking the stage at the Grammys. “I spent more time with that song [Anyone]. I crafted it,” she said. “When you put your heart and soul into something, it takes on a different life of its own. With the national anthem, if I mess up, everyone goes after you, if you do. You know there’s so much pressure on the National Anthem. With my song if I messed up a lyric, nobody would know because it isn’t out yet.”
Fans can look forward to her look for the big dance, which is going to please the crowd. “I want it to be sophisticated but also chic,” she added. “But I also really wanted it to be respectable and classy.”