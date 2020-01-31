Demi Lovato sexuality

Demi Lovato was 'shaking and crying' when she revealed her sexuality to her parents

The Anyone singer opened up about coming out to her parents

Demi Lovato opened up about one of the most personal moments of her life. The 27-year-old Anyone singer spoke about the time she came out to her parents and revealed that she saw herself ending up with a woman. “It was actually, like emotional, but really beautiful,” she told Andy Cohen. “After everything was done, I was like shaking and crying and I just felt overwhelmed.” Demi’s parents’ love and understanding made the experience much better. “My dad was like, ‘yeah obviously’ and I was like ‘oh, okay dad.’” My mom was the one that I was like super nervous about, but she was like ‘I just want you to be happy.’”

Demi Lovato talks to Andy Cohen©GettyImages
Demi Lovato opened up about her sexuality

She continued: “That was so beautiful and amazing and like I said, I’m so grateful.” For Demi, who plays a pregnant woman on Will and Grace, the idea of starting a family isn’t far off in her mind. “I don’t know what my future looks like,” she shared. “I don’t know if I’m going to have kids this year or in 10 years. I don’t know if I’m going to do it with a partner or without.”

Demi’s last relationship was with August Wilson. After months of dating, the pair amicably ended things in December. For now, the Sorry Not Sorry singer is focusing on her upcoming performance. The Disney Channel alum will perform the National Anthem during Super Bowl LIV.

Demi Lovato performs Anyone at the Grammys©GettyImages
Demi revealed that she is more nervous to perform at the Super Bowl
A performance that has her a little more nervous than taking the stage at the Grammys. “I spent more time with that song [Anyone]. I crafted it,” she said. “When you put your heart and soul into something, it takes on a different life of its own. With the national anthem, if I mess up, everyone goes after you, if you do. You know there’s so much pressure on the National Anthem. With my song if I messed up a lyric, nobody would know because it isn’t out yet.”

Fans can look forward to her look for the big dance, which is going to please the crowd. “I want it to be sophisticated but also chic,” she added. “But I also really wanted it to be respectable and classy.”

