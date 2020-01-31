Demi Lovato opened up about one of the most personal moments of her life. The 27-year-old Anyone singer spoke about the time she came out to her parents and revealed that she saw herself ending up with a woman. “It was actually, like emotional, but really beautiful,” she told Andy Cohen. “After everything was done, I was like shaking and crying and I just felt overwhelmed.” Demi’s parents’ love and understanding made the experience much better. “My dad was like, ‘yeah obviously’ and I was like ‘oh, okay dad.’” My mom was the one that I was like super nervous about, but she was like ‘I just want you to be happy.’”

©GettyImages Demi Lovato opened up about her sexuality

She continued: “That was so beautiful and amazing and like I said, I’m so grateful.” For Demi, who plays a pregnant woman on Will and Grace, the idea of starting a family isn’t far off in her mind. “I don’t know what my future looks like,” she shared. “I don’t know if I’m going to have kids this year or in 10 years. I don’t know if I’m going to do it with a partner or without.”

Demi’s last relationship was with August Wilson. After months of dating, the pair amicably ended things in December. For now, the Sorry Not Sorry singer is focusing on her upcoming performance. The Disney Channel alum will perform the National Anthem during Super Bowl LIV.