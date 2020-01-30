Brad Pitt is having an amazing awards season. Since the start, the 56-year-old actor has taken home a SAG Award, Producers Guild Award and Golden Globe for his work in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The veteran actor has also been honored during the Santa Barbara International Film Festival and the National Board of Review gala. As if his work on the screen isn’t enough, the father-of-six has allowed his charm to take center stage when accepting the honors.

Honestly, the world can’t get enough. Each time Brad takes the stage, everyone is reminded of why he’s been one of the biggest Hollywood heartthrobs since he made his debut on the scene in the late 80s. This season, the star has amplified his charm and has offered hilarious nuggets to the world.

Why he won’t walk the red carpet with his mother: At the Golden Globes, Brad took the time out to thank his mother, and share why we won’t be seeing her alongside him on the carpet this season. “I wanted to bring my mom, but I couldn’t,” he quipped. “Cause, any woman I stand next to they say I’m dating. It would just be awkward.”

How long he’s been crushing on co-star Leonardo DiCaprio: In his speech, Brad gave a special shout out to his partner in crime LDC. “He’s an all-star, he’s a gent, and I would be here without you man. Still, I would’ve shared the raft.”