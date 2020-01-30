Brad Pitt is having an amazing awards season. Since the start, the 56-year-old actor has taken home a SAG Award, Producers Guild Award and Golden Globe for his work in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The veteran actor has also been honored during the Santa Barbara International Film Festival and the National Board of Review gala. As if his work on the screen isn’t enough, the father-of-six has allowed his charm to take center stage when accepting the honors.
Honestly, the world can’t get enough. Each time Brad takes the stage, everyone is reminded of why he’s been one of the biggest Hollywood heartthrobs since he made his debut on the scene in the late 80s. This season, the star has amplified his charm and has offered hilarious nuggets to the world.
Why he won’t walk the red carpet with his mother: At the Golden Globes, Brad took the time out to thank his mother, and share why we won’t be seeing her alongside him on the carpet this season. “I wanted to bring my mom, but I couldn’t,” he quipped. “Cause, any woman I stand next to they say I’m dating. It would just be awkward.”
How long he’s been crushing on co-star Leonardo DiCaprio: In his speech, Brad gave a special shout out to his partner in crime LDC. “He’s an all-star, he’s a gent, and I would be here without you man. Still, I would’ve shared the raft.”
His dating status: Fans were in for a surprise when Brad cracked a hilarious joke. At the SAG Awards, he accepted the honor for Male Actor is a Supporting Role. As he took the stage, he quipped that he could “put his in my Tinder profile.”
Why he thanks Bradley Cooper: During the National Board of Review gala, the Ad Astra star made a special reveal. After being presented with an award by his friend Bradley Cooper, the actor shared why they have a special bond. “I got sober because of his man and every day has been happier since.”
Why the thinks he’s getting old: During the same ceremony, the Fight Club star took a dig at his age. “It’s things like this and nights like this that tell me I’m old. I’ve been around a while and I’ve been doing this for a bit.”
Why he still has eyes for Jennifer Aniston: One of his best moments came during the SAG Awards when he watched his ex-wife receive her award. Brad stopped what he was doing, found a screen, and looked on as she said her thank you’s. Fans really went wild when the pair were spotted sharing a friendly interaction on the carpet.
He wants to make sure you know his name: The highlight of Brad’s awards season came during the Oscar’s luncheon when the start proudly rocked a name tag. I mean, just in case anyone forgot or didn’t know who he was.