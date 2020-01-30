Selena Gomez's father usually takes his life away from the spotlights and has rarely appeared with his famous daughter, but that does not mean he does not feel a great love for her. Through his social networks, Rick Gomez dedicated some tender words to the singer and his other daughter, little Victoria, from his second marriage.
The singer's father, who has more than 85 thousand followers on his profile, shared a collage of photos in which he appears with his two daughters; Selena, 27, and Victoria, 5. Under this picture he wrote: “I may not be perfect , but when I look at my girls I know I got something in my life PERFECTLY right.. #thankyougod #blessed #godfirst #girldad.”
In just a few, the photo had received thousands of reactions and nice comments. “You are an amazing father to your two daughters” and “Selena Gomez is a life legend, you should be proud,” were some of the messages the singer's father received.
Selena's parents, Amanda Teefey and Ricardo Gomez married very young; as soon as they found out that Amanda was pregnant. When Selena was five-years-old, her parents decided to separate and both rebuilt their lives. Amanda married Brian Teefey and they are parents of Gracie Elliot Teefey, six years old. Meanwhile, Ricardo Gomez married a woman named Sara and they are parents of two children.
Upon separation from her parents, Selena revealed in an E! special how this process for her. "I blamed my mom a lot ... because I wanted a family so bad," said the actress. “I wanted to have my dad and my mom together. So it was really hard.”