Selena Gomez's father usually takes his life away from the spotlights and has rarely appeared with his famous daughter, but that does not mean he does not feel a great love for her. Through his social networks, Rick Gomez dedicated some tender words to the singer and his other daughter, little Victoria, from his second marriage.

©@wrikster Selena Gomez with her dad, who has Mexican roots

The singer's father, who has more than 85 thousand followers on his profile, shared a collage of photos in which he appears with his two daughters; Selena, 27, and Victoria, 5. Under this picture he wrote: “I may not be perfect , but when I look at my girls I know I got something in my life PERFECTLY right.. #thankyougod #blessed #godfirst #girldad.”



©@wrikster This was the beautiful collage that Selena's father shared about his daughters

In just a few, the photo had received thousands of reactions and nice comments. “You are an amazing father to your two daughters” and “Selena Gomez is a life legend, you should be proud,” were some of the messages the singer's father received.

©@wrikster In addition to Victoria, Selena has a brother named Marcus; both are from her father's second marriage to Sara

Selena's parents, Amanda Teefey and Ricardo Gomez married very young; as soon as they found out that Amanda was pregnant. When Selena was five-years-old, her parents decided to separate and both rebuilt their lives. Amanda married Brian Teefey and they are parents of Gracie Elliot Teefey, six years old. Meanwhile, Ricardo Gomez married a woman named Sara and they are parents of two children.

Upon separation from her parents, Selena revealed in an E! special how this process for her. "I blamed my mom a lot ... because I wanted a family so bad," said the actress. “I wanted to have my dad and my mom together. So it was really hard.”