Super Bowl LIV is taking over the 305 this weekend. And although football fans will be flocking to the stadium, there’s another cause for celebration at this year’s game. For the first time ever, two Latinas Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will be taking over the halftime show performance that promises to be powerful, electric, but most of all meaningful for the Latinx community. “I think it’s very important for us to convey a message unity,” Shakira said during the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show press conference in Miami on Thursday, January 30. “To show what a relevant force the Latin community is in this country, how much we have to offer, our idiosyncrasies, our culture that is so unique and so diverse.”

©GettyImages Jennifer Lopez and Shakira want their Super Bowl performance to inspire the Latinx community

For both women, it’s important they highlight their cultures on stage come Sunday evening to inspire the upcoming generation. “Shakira being from Baranquilla, me being from the Bronx, the two of us could have never imagined we’d be playing the Super Bowl one day,” JLo said during the conference. “And I think it’s such a wonderful opportunity to pay homage to that and also to remind us all of what an important force we are,” Shakira added. “I wasn’t born or raised in the U.S. , but here I am—a Latina participating in this very, very American event, but also a global event. One hundred million people will be watching. I feel truly honored to be representing so many people out there.”