Super Bowl LIV is taking over the 305 this weekend. And although football fans will be flocking to the stadium, there’s another cause for celebration at this year’s game. For the first time ever, two Latinas Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will be taking over the halftime show performance that promises to be powerful, electric, but most of all meaningful for the Latinx community. “I think it’s very important for us to convey a message unity,” Shakira said during the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show press conference in Miami on Thursday, January 30. “To show what a relevant force the Latin community is in this country, how much we have to offer, our idiosyncrasies, our culture that is so unique and so diverse.”
For both women, it’s important they highlight their cultures on stage come Sunday evening to inspire the upcoming generation. “Shakira being from Baranquilla, me being from the Bronx, the two of us could have never imagined we’d be playing the Super Bowl one day,” JLo said during the conference. “And I think it’s such a wonderful opportunity to pay homage to that and also to remind us all of what an important force we are,” Shakira added. “I wasn’t born or raised in the U.S. , but here I am—a Latina participating in this very, very American event, but also a global event. One hundred million people will be watching. I feel truly honored to be representing so many people out there.”
As for what exactly they have in store for the highly-anticipated performance, fans will have to wait until Sunday to see. “It’s very Shakira and very Jennifer, and I think that’s what you’re going to get from the performance,” the 50-year-old superstar shared. “It’s a lot of energy, it’s very entertaining. It has heartfelt moments. I want everyone to be surprised. I don’t want to give away too much!”
One thing is for sure—people from all over the globe will see and feel the message JLo and Shakira have for everyone. “I think JLo and I are really redefining paradigms of age and race,” the Colombian singer said. “It doesn’t matter where we come from—what matters is our message and what we have to say.”
You can catch their Super Bowl halftime performance on Sunday, February 2.