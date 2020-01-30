Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will honor Kobe Bryant’s legacy during their Super Bowl halftime performance on Sunday, February 2. The Latinas spoke about the athlete’s untimely death and the sense of community they hope their performance brings to those who are mourning. “We will all be remembering Kobe on Sunday and celebrating life and celebrating diversity in this country,” Shakira said during the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show press conference in Miami on Thursday, January 30. “I’m sure he’d be very proud of the message that we’re going to convey that day on stage”

©@jlo Jennifer Lopez got emotional as she talked about Kobe Bryant during the Super Bowl Halftime Show press conference

Jennifer added about how she and her family are dealing with the loss: “I think it’s affecting us so much because it’s reminding us how fragile life is and how we have to appreciate every single moment.”

The Bronx superstar continued: “It reminds us how we have to love people when they are here and not wait. How the opportunity can be taken away from us. I think about Vanessa as a mom and losing her partner and child and how awful that may be for her right now. I’ve been praying that God guides her through everything."

JLo shared that fiancé Alex Rodriguez was close with Kobe and was the one who told her about his and Gianna’s death. “I was in the middle of rehearsing and Alex came to me with tears in his eyes. He was devastated,” she said. “They came up together in sports. He came to my last show in Vegas, the both of them for a date night.”