Kylie Jenner is sharing new details about the birth of her daughter. In celebration of her baby girl, Stormi Webster’s first birthday and the release of the makeup palatte inspired by her little one, the 22-year-old made a revelation about her birthing experience. “I actually got induced,” she told fans via her social media stories. “I thought I was gonna have her on the second 2-2-18, and she came early. They broke my water and I had her 45 minutes later.” Kylie added: “It was crazy.”

©@kyliejenner Kylie Jenner opened up about the moment she welcomed her daughter Stormi to the world

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star responded to fans who said they would want a video about Stormi’s birth. The star told her millions of followers “I would love to share with you guys.” In conjunction with Stormi’s birthday, the makeup mogul will release a new line of products on February 1.“Happy early birthday to my baby,” she said. “I can’t believe she’s about to be two.”

In celebration of the upcoming release, Kylie threw a butterfly-filled party for her little girl. The party had Stormi’s full attention as she playfully ran around the space. After the celebration, the proud mommy took to her social media to share a sweet pic. “Each day is a blessing with you. Thank you God for these moments. It was beautiful celebrating Stormi x @kyliecosmetics launching 2.1.20.”

Kylie and her then boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed their little girl in 2018. The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner surprised the world when she made the reveal, three days after her daughter’s birth. “I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world,” she wrote in a message via her social media.