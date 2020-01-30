After the epic reunion at the SAG Awards that made Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s fans dream of a possible future together for the couple, it has been recently revealed that the actors share another thing in common apart from their past. Twenty years after their wedding, the tiniest little detail about their relationship can literally break the internet. We could see the signs of admiration and affection between them during the Golden Globes Ceremony, and days later, the long-awaited public images of their warm encounter after winning their SAG trophies. Now, it looks like the fact that the A-listers share the same stylists is making their fans’ imagination run wild one more time.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Brad and Jen have been sharing the same team of stylist since May last year. Nina and Clare Hallworth are the fashion master minds behind the glamorous looks of Jake Gyllenhaal,Kirsten Dunst and Patrick Dempsey, and they are also responsible for Jennifer’s look at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in that fabulous white satin dress by John Galliano.

©nina.clare nThe Morning Show actress wore this incredible vintage gown at the SAG Awards

The prestigious sisters have been helping out Jennifer’s ex in his red carpet appearances too: from his looks at the last Cannes and Venice Festivals to, more recently, his campaign for Italian luxury brand Brioni. Something that, according to The Hollywood Reporter’s sources, would not be possible if Jennifer was not on good terms with Brad Pitt.