Vanessa Bryant makes change to social media in honor of Kobe and Gigi

The mother-of-four honored her late husband and daughter with the change

Vanessa Bryant made a subtle change to her social media in honor of her late husband and daughter. On Wednesday, January 29, the mother-of-four changed the icon her Instagram to a photo of Kobe Bryant and their daughter Gianna wearing matching red team jerseys. In the photo, Gigi looks up at her father as he stares down at her. The 37-year-old has yet to publicly speak out about the loss of her husband and daughter.

Vanessa Bryant changed her icon to honor Kobe and Gianna

On Sunday, January 26, Kobe and Gigi – along with seven other others were killed when their helicopter crashed in Calabasas, California. The father-daughter duo and the other members of the group were reportedly en route to the Mamba Academy for basketball tournament.

In addition to Gigi, Kobe and his wife of 19 years, shared three other children, Natalia, 17, three-year-old Bianka and seven-month-old Capri. Family was most important to the NBA retiree, who shared that he traveled via helicopter to avoid missing time with them.

“Traffic started getting really, really bad, I would be sitting in traffic and missing the school play because I was sitting in traffic,” he told Alex Rodriguez during his podcast. “I had to figure out the way where I can still train and focus on the craft but still not compromise family time. That’s when I looked into helicopters.”

Kobe and Gianna passed away on January 26

Kobe continued about his father duties: “My routine was always the same, wake up early in the morning, kids to school, flying out, practice like crazy, do my extra work, media and everything I needed to do, fly back, get back to carpool mode and pick the kids up, ” he said. “Every time I get the chance to see them, to spend time with them, even though it’s 20 minutes in a car, I want that.” Since the news of their tragic passing, fans and friends

