Birthday boy, baby! Maluma is feeling the love after an extravagant night of celebration and gifts in honor of his birthday. On Tuesday, January 28, the 11 PM singer celebrated with an all-white affair in his home of Colombia. Following the party, the 26-year-old took to his social media to recap the night. “Today enguayabadito (hangover) but it was worth it,” he wrote in Spanish. “Look how we had it yesterday! Thank you with all my heart for your good birthday wishes, they fill my soul. There are already 26 not so Maluma Babyyyy.”

©@maluma Maluma was gifted a Patek Philippe watch for his birthday

In the photo carousel, the Colombian heartthrob shared a series of photos from his evening that featured him overlooking the water, being presented with a delicious cake and sharing a sweet moments with his mom and dad.

Standing out the most was the photo of the HP singer holding up a diamond-laced watch. Maluma, who loves watches, looks overjoyed as he is presented with the gift. The Patek Philippe is diamond encrusted with gold accents around the face and the band.

It’s no telling if it’s custom or not. One thing is for sure, it’s the perfect gift. Fans got a look inside the party as Maluma took to his stories to share inside moments from the fiesta. In the videos, the singer smokes a cigar as he sings this latest song La Playa into the camera.