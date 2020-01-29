Apart from her slender physique, Stella also shares her grandmother’s classic sense of style — something we’ve been able to see her rock on the many red carpets that she was walked with her first-time Oscar nominated papá (Antonio was nominated in the Best Actor category for his role in Pain & Glory). We’ve seen her in everything from a classic black gown (something her abuela has worn in the past) to a beautiful red jumpsuit, giving us those iconic Old Hollywood vibes that we love so much and leaving us wanting for more.

©GettyImages Tippi Hedren is an American actress best known for her role in Alfred Hitchcock’s The Birdsn

In a recent red carpet chat at the Goya Awards in Spain, Antonio revealed that although he was not accompanied by his daughter to that event, she would be with him on Sunday, February 9, for the Academy Awards in L.A. leaving us wondering how Stella will be channeling her famous grandmother’s style again.