Jennifer Lopez children

Aww!

Jennifer Lopez reveals daughter’s little known nickname

The On the Floor singer was visited by her 11-year-old during rehearsal

BY

Jennifer Lopez had a very special visitor during rehearsals! The On The Floor singer has been giving her fans daily looks inside her prep for the big day, and they have been filled with sweet surprises. In her latest post, the 50-year-old’s daughter Emme paid a visit to the set. In the endearing post, JLo revealed her daughter’s sweet nickname. “I love when Lulu visits me at rehearsals…#rehearsalbelike 5 DAYS!!!.” In the picture JLo cradles Emme in her arms as they share a space on the floor.

Jennifer Lopez daughter nickname©@jlo
Jennifer Lopez shared Emme’s endearing nickname

The footage from their girl time didn’t stop there. In her stories, Jennifer shared a video of her, Emme and another friend riding around and listening to Roddy Rich’s The Box. Jennifer is also mother to Emme’s twin, Max

Related:

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have day at the races with their kids

Earlier this month, Jennifer shared a sweet picture of her and her children during down time. “Break from rehearsal for homework and snuggle time…” In the photo, the Dinero singer snuggled up between her two little coconuts as they do their homework.

Related:

Super Bowl 2020: How Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are getting ready for the big show

Jennifer hasn’t just been joined by her children during rehearsals. JLo’s fiancé Alex Rodriguez shared a picture of him and his daughter Natasha sitting on the sidelines and taking in all of Jennifer’s work. Fans have a lot to look forward to and have been given so many special looks at what’s to come.

Jennifer Lopez, Super Bowl footage©@jlo
JLo has been giving fans a BTS look at her Super Bowl performance

Jennifer has taken to her social media to share BTS looks from the set. The triple threat has posted videos of some of her choreography, photos of her “Super Bowl Kit,” and more – teasing what’s to come. I’m a little sore right now, I’m not gonna lie,” she told Extra.

Loading the player...

“Taking it day by day, trying to parcel out my time, flying back and forth from Miami to here on the weekends. Listen, I am not complaining — it's amazing to have to do that, to have to go to Super Bowl rehearsals, to have to come here for award shows. I'm fine, I'm fine." Jennifer and Shakira will rock the Super Bowl LIV halftime show on Sunday, February 1.

More about
Read More
back to

CELEBRITIES