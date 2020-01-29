Jennifer Lopez had a very special visitor during rehearsals! The On The Floor singer has been giving her fans daily looks inside her prep for the big day, and they have been filled with sweet surprises. In her latest post, the 50-year-old’s daughter Emme paid a visit to the set. In the endearing post, JLo revealed her daughter’s sweet nickname. “I love when Lulu visits me at rehearsals…#rehearsalbelike 5 DAYS!!!.” In the picture JLo cradles Emme in her arms as they share a space on the floor.
The footage from their girl time didn’t stop there. In her stories, Jennifer shared a video of her, Emme and another friend riding around and listening to Roddy Rich’s The Box. Jennifer is also mother to Emme’s twin, Max
Earlier this month, Jennifer shared a sweet picture of her and her children during down time. “Break from rehearsal for homework and snuggle time…” In the photo, the Dinero singer snuggled up between her two little coconuts as they do their homework.
Jennifer hasn’t just been joined by her children during rehearsals. JLo’s fiancé Alex Rodriguez shared a picture of him and his daughter Natasha sitting on the sidelines and taking in all of Jennifer’s work. Fans have a lot to look forward to and have been given so many special looks at what’s to come.
Jennifer has taken to her social media to share BTS looks from the set. The triple threat has posted videos of some of her choreography, photos of her “Super Bowl Kit,” and more – teasing what’s to come. I’m a little sore right now, I’m not gonna lie,” she told Extra.
“Taking it day by day, trying to parcel out my time, flying back and forth from Miami to here on the weekends. Listen, I am not complaining — it's amazing to have to do that, to have to go to Super Bowl rehearsals, to have to come here for award shows. I'm fine, I'm fine." Jennifer and Shakira will rock the Super Bowl LIV halftime show on Sunday, February 1.