Jennifer Lopez had a very special visitor during rehearsals! The On The Floor singer has been giving her fans daily looks inside her prep for the big day, and they have been filled with sweet surprises. In her latest post, the 50-year-old’s daughter Emme paid a visit to the set. In the endearing post, JLo revealed her daughter’s sweet nickname. “I love when Lulu visits me at rehearsals…#rehearsalbelike 5 DAYS!!!.” In the picture JLo cradles Emme in her arms as they share a space on the floor.

©@jlo Jennifer Lopez shared Emme’s endearing nickname

The footage from their girl time didn’t stop there. In her stories, Jennifer shared a video of her, Emme and another friend riding around and listening to Roddy Rich’s The Box. Jennifer is also mother to Emme’s twin, Max

Earlier this month, Jennifer shared a sweet picture of her and her children during down time. “Break from rehearsal for homework and snuggle time…” In the photo, the Dinero singer snuggled up between her two little coconuts as they do their homework.

Jennifer hasn’t just been joined by her children during rehearsals. JLo’s fiancé Alex Rodriguez shared a picture of him and his daughter Natasha sitting on the sidelines and taking in all of Jennifer’s work. Fans have a lot to look forward to and have been given so many special looks at what’s to come.