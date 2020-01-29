As Kobe Bryant’s fans around the world mourn the death of the star and his daughter who died along with seven other people in a helicopter crash in California, more information about his devastated family emerge. Vanessa Bryant, his beloved wife of almost 20 years, and his three remaining daughters, Natalia, Bianka and Capri are going through the hardest moment imaginable. Now, as People magazine reports, sources close to Kobe’s loved ones have revealed more about their difficult situation.

According to the publication, Vanessa is devastated: “She can’t finish a sentence without crying. But she is working very hard to pull it together for the other girls. She now has to be the strong one,” said one of the insiders.

©GettyImages Vanessa Bryant married Kobe in 2001 when she was an 18-year-old girl

Kobe and Vanessa tied the knot back in 2001, when she was just an 18-year-old girl. Together they created a beautiful family, welcoming four daughters; Capri, the youngest arrived just seven months ago. But the dream of a happy future together tragically disappeared last Sunday, when the former Lakers star died alongside 13-year-old daughter Gianna in the hills of Calabasas on their way to a basketball tournament.

Kobe started using helicopters to get around L.A. as a way to save time on traveling and spend it with his family, although it has been recently revealed that he made a deal with his wife to never fly in the same helicopter in case anything would happen. Unfortunately, the worst case scenario did occur, leaving Vanessa to raise her three remaining daughters Natalia, 17, Bianka, three, and seven-month-old Capri.