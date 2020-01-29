Shakira is getting ready for her big moment at the Super Bowl halftime show! Since the announcement that she will join Jennifer Lopez on stage for the big performance on February 1, the She Wolf singer has been hard at work making sure she’s in tip top shape. On Monday, January 28, the star took to social media to give fans a look at how hard her trainer Anna Kaiser has her working. “Getting set for Super Bowl! @NFL @TheAnnaKaiser.”

In the hilarious video Shakira (or two) works hard on a weight machine, does squats and also hilariously cleans the floors, all with Anna by her side. Anna chimed in under the comments to share the details from the workout. “Hahahahaha!! This was our 10pm workout AFTER her rehearsals…and she crushed it! Those floors were sparkling clean. #fitspo.” Get ready, because Shakira looks like she is about to bring it to the big dance!