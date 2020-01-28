Ricky Martin is changing the tune of his upcoming album. Originally, the Puerto Rican superstar planned on talking about love and fatherhood, but with the recent events in his hometown, the inspiration for his music changed. “When I returned to the studio, everything that I had done musically expired because I had poetic material in my head to share with the world after what happened in Puerto Rico,” he told the Associated Press.

Ricky Martin's album Movimiento lends a voice to those who can't be heard

Ricky, 48, will use the music to amplify the voices of the people of the island who have felt the affects of 2017’s Hurricane Maria, the 2019 political protests and those recovering from the 6.4 magnitude earthquake that struck the island in January.

“I’m going to use my music to carry the message of all those you aren’t being heard.” Ricky’s latest album will be called Movimiento (Movement). The album will contain 12 songs, including his latest single, Tiburones, which translates to Sharks.

The powerful song was released on January 23, and comes with a video that was filmed in Puerto Rico. The powerful ballad is an ode to women’s rights.

Ricky will hit the road for the

“What I’ve always wanted is a woman to have the right to do whatever she wants with her body,” he shared. “I’m always going to defend that.” Movimiento is set to be released this year. In support of the album, the Livin’ La Vida Loca singer will hit the road for the Movimiento Tour, kicking off in February in Puerto Rico.