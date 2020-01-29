Congratulations are in order for Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova! Although they are still to officially confirm the news, ¡HOLA! Spain have published exclusive pictures of the pop star and his partner spending a day on their yacht. In the photos, Anna’s advanced baby bump can be clearly seen. The couple, who have been together for 18 years, will soon be adding to their family, promoting two-year-old twins Nicholas and Lucy to the roles of big brother and big sister.

©GettyImages Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova’s third baby could arrive by springtime

Even though Enrique and Anna regularly share images of their children on social media, they have always been very discreet about their private life as a couple. The two have largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight in the almost two decades that they have been together. They took fans by surprise when they announced the birth of their twins on December 16, 2017. And the world only got a glimpse of the babies one month later when the parents each shared photos snuggling their new newborns.

Fans got insider info of how Nicholas and Lucy’s birth went when Enrique’s mother Isabel Preysler told ¡HOLA! magazine details of how Anna was doing. “It was a perfectly normal pregnancy, she didn’t have to do mandatory bed rest at any time,” she explained to the publication, adding that the athlete welcomed motherhood with open arms. “Anna hasn’t had to hide. She has a very simple and homey life.”

