It looks like Chicago West, youngest daughter to superstar couple Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, will be following in her famous parent’s footsteps. The couple’s four children have accompanied them to Kanye’s Sunday Service, where the focal point of the service is music, and it’s looking like even the smallest of the Kardashian-West clan have been inspired by the songs. The proud momma-of-four took to her social media profile @kimkardashian to share two videos of her youngest baby girl ‘Chi’ singing her favorite songs from the Sunday Services.

©@kimkardashian Chicago is Kim and Kanye’s third child. The couple also shares three other children: North, six, Saint, four, and eight-month-old Psalm

In the video clips, you can see the two-year-old sporting a half ponytail, sitting on her mother’s nightstand. Chicago can be seen singing, in the most natural of ways, “Jesus I love you! Jesus I love you!”

The Keeping Up With The Kardashian star’s fans could not hold back their emotions from the cuteness overload provided by Chicago. One fan stated, “She looks so much like you, she’s like your twin!” Another fan shared, “This little lady is the best, she is so sweet, I can’t with her.” The social media post received three million views and over 1,000 comments.