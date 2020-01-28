Thalia is known for unapologetically showing her funny side on social media and giving fans a glimpse of her day to day. But there are other things she reserves for herself, such as her daily battles with the side effects of Lyme disease, which was diagnosed more than 12 years ago. In an interview with Galore, the singer spoke about the discomfort she endures everyday. "Almost no one knows that I wake up every day with a pain that spreads throughout my body," she revealed to the publication.

©GettyImages Thalia has been fighting Lyme for years, a disease she contracted during her first pregnancy

The singer confessed that this pain, which she suffers “every hour of every day,” can only be compared - according to her own words - to being run over by a bus. The mother-of-two said Lyme has affected many aspects of her life, especially her mood. “It is a condition that affects your mood, your character. Some days I feel better than others, other times I feel terrible. And when I'm lucky, I'm like new.”

©@thalia Due to Lyme, Thalia changed her lifestyle to a healthier one, where she exercises and eats healthy daily

©@thalia Although it was not easy, the singer says that the key to everything is to always have a good attitude

And how does she manage to look this radiant everyday? The singer, who is married to Tommy Mottola and is the mother of two children, says that everything is in following a healthy lifestyle, in addition to always maintaining a smile despite problems or physical ailments.