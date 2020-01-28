In case you don’t know who Brad Pitt is, you can just refer to his name tag. The Academy Award nominee, 56, attended the Oscars Nominees Luncheon at the Ray Dolby Ballroom on Monday, January 27, hilariously wearing a tag on his suit that read: "Brad Pitt. Actor in a Supporting Role, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood”…because it’s not like anybody knows who he is, right?

©Getty Images Brad Pitt proudly wore a name tag at the Oscars Nominees Luncheon on Jan. 27

Naturally, the Internet had a field day with Brad and his accessory. “I kinda love how Brad Pitt channelled an intern at their first networking event and wore a freakin NAME TAG to the #OscarsLuncheon where 100% of people would know who he was,” one fan tweeted, while another wrote: “I’ve never seen such an unnecessary name tag in my life We know who you are Brad Pitt! #BradPitt.” One social media user joked that the Hollywood star’s tag deserves “its own Oscar.”

The Golden Globe winner was pictured proudly putting the tag on and wearing it while chatting with fellow Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo. Brad is certainly an actor who requires no introduction, especially after this awards season. The Ad Astra star has been on a winning streak as of late taking home a Golden Globe, SAG Award, and Critics’ Choice Award this month for his performance in Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood.

©Getty Images The Academy Award nominee put on a tag at the even

Brad has been showing off his sense of humor this awards season aside from the name tag. At the SAG Awards, the actor joked that he planned on adding his award to a dating profile. “I’m gonna add this to my Tinder profile,” Brad said in his acceptance speech. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s father later revealed that he doesn’t actually have a Tinder account. “No, I’m not on it,” he told Extra. “I’m not even sure how it works.” Brad added, “I just thought it was funny to say.”

