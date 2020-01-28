Kobe Bryant

Little by little details about the late-basketball player Kobe Bryant’s final moments have been revealed to the world. On Sunday, January 26, Kobe, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant and seven others, lost their lives in a tragic helicopter accident in Calabasas, California. Since then, the world has been flooded with waves of details of how the Black Mamba lived his life — even a special love pact that he and his wife Vanessa Bryant made. It was revealed that the couple had made the decision to never fly in the same helicopter in case anything were to happen.

Kobe loved to travel by helicopter, something that he revealed on Alex Rodriguez’s podcast The Corp with A-Rod and Big Cat. He explained that it was the most effective way to save time on traffic and how it allowed him to spend more time with his daughters. However, the five-time NBA Champion was aware of the risks and had discussed them with his wife.

According to People, the couple had taken the precautionary decision to not travel together on the helicopter as a way to protect their daughters. This way they ensured that there would be one parent remaining to raise their four children. Unfortunately, the worst case scenario did occur, leaving Vanessa to raise her three remaining daughters Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and seven-month-old Capri.

Kobe Bryant, the family man

The Philadelphia-born former NBA player also revealed his daily schedule with A-Rod on his podcast, a schedule that was tailored to his daughters’ school schedule. “It’s always the same. Wake up early in the morning, take the girls to school, fly, practice like crazy, do some extra work, do press and finish off the day, fly back and then roll into the carpool lane to pick up the girls from school,” explained the skilled athlete.

Due to his desire to spend more time with his family, Kobe took up this mode of transportation using Ara Zobayan as his go-to pilot. Ara, who was one of the nine who lost their lives in the accident, not only got Kobe where he needed to go, but also provided services to Kylie Jenner as well.

