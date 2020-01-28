Little by little details about the late-basketball player Kobe Bryant’s final moments have been revealed to the world. On Sunday, January 26, Kobe, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant and seven others, lost their lives in a tragic helicopter accident in Calabasas, California. Since then, the world has been flooded with waves of details of how the Black Mamba lived his life — even a special love pact that he and his wife Vanessa Bryant made. It was revealed that the couple had made the decision to never fly in the same helicopter in case anything were to happen.

©GettyImages Kobe Bryant and his wife Vanessa had come to the decision that they should not travel together in the helicopter for their family’s well-being

Kobe loved to travel by helicopter, something that he revealed on Alex Rodriguez’s podcast The Corp with A-Rod and Big Cat. He explained that it was the most effective way to save time on traffic and how it allowed him to spend more time with his daughters. However, the five-time NBA Champion was aware of the risks and had discussed them with his wife.

Loading the player...

According to People, the couple had taken the precautionary decision to not travel together on the helicopter as a way to protect their daughters. This way they ensured that there would be one parent remaining to raise their four children. Unfortunately, the worst case scenario did occur, leaving Vanessa to raise her three remaining daughters Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and seven-month-old Capri.

Kobe Bryant, the family man